The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Telangana State committee took strong objection to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s reported remarks asking the people to obstruct the CPI (M) leaders who are planning to take out padayatra to present alternative policies that could find solutions to issue of immediate public importance. Party State secretary T. Veerabhadram said that the Chief Minister’s reported comments that the Marxist party should apologise to the people as it had not supported the separate Telangana cause were unfortunate. Mr. ssRao, at a press conference at Warangal on Sunday, questioned the rationale behind the marathon padayatra at a time when communism was on the wane. “Such remarks against a political party are not warranted from the person who is holding the post of the Chief Minister,” he said adding that the padayatra was not against the Government or the party in power, but was only to educate the people on the alternatives.