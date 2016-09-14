OU students receive notices for demonstration held before Chief Minister’s camp office eight months ago

A non-violent demonstration in front of the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s camp office in Begumpet landed a group of students from Osmania University and other colleges in unforeseen trouble, as they received notices asking them to appear in Nampally Criminal Court on September 14.

The demonstration was conducted almost eight months ago, on January 23, seeking justice for Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula from the University of Hyderabad, in the aftermath of his suicide. Alleging harassment by university authorities and BJP leaders as triggers for the suicide, a group of students held “Chalo CM’s Camp Office” demanding their arrest.

They were arrested and taken to Punjagutta police station, where cases were registered under the Sections 341 and 188 of IPC, which correspond to wrongful restrainment of any person, and disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant respectively.

“We are receiving notices almost after eight months. This was unheard of earlier, though we held many demonstrations near the CM’s camp office,” said Manne Krishank, official spokesperson of TPCC.and scholar from OU.