Combined counselling for admission into undergraduate courses of Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, P.V. Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University will be conducted from October 3 (Monday).

The courses offered at these universities are: B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture, B.Tech. (Food Technology), B.V.Sc. & A.H., B.F.Sc., B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture.

The counselling will be based on Telangana State EAMCET-I 2016 ranks and for the candidates who have already applied in response to the notification given earlier. Counselling for the candidates of Telangana State AGRICET-2016 for admission into B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture will be held on October 15. Details are available on www.pjtsau.ac.in, www.tsvu.nic.in and www.skltshu.ac.in, a press release said.