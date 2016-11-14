The Congress has called for burning of effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in all constituencies in the State on Monday to protest against the decision to demonetise high value notes.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttama Kumar Reddy said that demonetisation has brought misery in the life of poor, middle class and housewives.

The Congress party is against black money but the manner in which Rs.1000 and Rs.500 notes have been cancelled without proper application of mind and proper planning have resulted in chaos in the country, he said.