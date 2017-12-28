Congress formation day celebrated

The 133rd Formation Day of Congress was celebrated at Gandhi Bhavan here on Thursday with the State president of the party N. Uttam Kumar Reddy lashing out at the TRS government for unleashing a ‘police raj’ in the State.

Mr. Reddy accused the Government of violating human rights to suppress people’s voice against the anti-democratic policies of the Government. “The SCs and STs were humiliated repeatedly by the the Government. The brutal torture of SCs in police custody at Nerella in Sircilla district a few months ago was a glaring example of human rights violation”, he said.

Similarly, tribal farmers of Khammam were implicated in false cases, chained and hand-cuffed when they sought remunerative price for their chilli crop. Further, serious cases invoking provisions of 20 sections of Indian Penal Code were booked against Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti president Krishna Madiga and his supporters when they tried to take out a procession.

The function was attended by Telangana Congress working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Congress Legislature Party leader K. Jana Reddy, Leader of Opposition in Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir, former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former MP M. Anjan Kumar Yadav and other leaders.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy paid rich tributes to former CLP leader P. Janardhan Reddy on his 10th death anniversary. Addressing a function at Khairatabad, he praised the late leader’s role in implementation of metro rail project and diversion of Krishna river water to Hyderabad.