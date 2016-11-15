Thousands of Congress workers took to streets across Telangana on Monday protesting what it termed ‘unplanned move’ of demonetising high value currency by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Responding to the call given by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N.Uttam Kumar Reddy, party cadres held demonstrations throughout the State taking out rallies and burning the Prime Minister in effigy. Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy himself led the protest in Hyderabad by first offering floral tributes to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and then taking out a march in Abids. He and other Congress leaders were taken into custody by the police and shifted to Gandhinagar police station.

Congress leaders continued their protest inside the police station and raised “Modi Hatao — Desh Bacho” (Remove Modi To Save The Country). Speaking to reporters, the TPCC chief accused the Prime Minister of enforcing ‘Financial Emergency’ in the country by implementing an unplanned decision. He said that the demonetisation of high-value notes has brought misery to common people.

“Congress is not against removal of black money. But the way they are implementing it,” he said.