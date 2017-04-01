Cong. accuses KCR of cheating SCCL employees

more-in

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao, of cheating the workers of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), taking U turn on open cast mining and also going back on employment to 25,000 contract employees.

Mr. Reddy, who held a meeting on SCCL elections at Gandhi Bhavan with INTUC and other leaders on Friday, said the Chief Minister was trying to cover up his government’s inefficiency blaming the Congress party on the dependent jobs that were stopped by the High Court.

Later, addressing a press conference along with INTUC National President G. Sanjeeva Reddy, he said the Congress was in favour of giving jobs to dependants of Singareni workers and asked the Chief Minister to adopt a sincere approach towards the issue. The TRS had promised regularisation of 25,000 contract workers in SCCL, but after winning the elections, KCR claimed in the Legislative Assembly that there were no contract workers in Singareni.

Mr. Reddy said the Chief Minister had also openly opposed open cast mines during the polls, but after coming to power, he approved 16 open cast mines. Similarly, around 10,000 workers who had participated in the Sakala Janula Samme for 35 days and retired subsequently were denied payment for the strike period. Another false promise made by him was establishing a medical college and a NIMS-level super-speciality hospital for Singareni workers.

The TPCC has constituted a committee headed by former Chief Whip Gandra Venkataramana Reddy to study the problems being faced by the Sinagreni workers spread across five Lok Sabha and 24 Assembly constituencies. The committee would organise a ‘yatra’ of senior Congress leaders across the 24 Assembly constituencies.

Mr. Sanjeeva Reddy said a strike notice would be served on April 17 in coordination with other unions. He said nearly one crore NREGS workers operating in Singareni areas were not paid wages for the last four months and the INTUC would take up their cause.

AICC Secretary R.C. Khuntia and other senior leaders were also present.