In a fast-expanding internet world cyber security will be a major challenge, especially with terrorist outfits making use of online warfare, said Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad at Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN)’s 57th international meet that was inaugurated here on Saturday.

ICANN is a not-for-profit organisation established in 1988 that helps developing policies related to Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS).

As of March-2016 the country had a total of 320 million internet subscribers and one billion mobile phone subscribers. Wired internet subscribers were about 20 million and wireless internet subscribers were 320 million, the Minister said. “When vested interests are using the internet platform to spread hatred and terrorism a global regulatory body that includes mutli-party stakeholders, including government bodies, is a compelling case to consider,” Mr Prasad said. The ICANN meet had the presence of close to 1,400 delegates from India alone.

“With the borders in cyberspace diluting, we are confronted by major cyber threats and the challenges of cyber security, data privacy and security, law enforcement etc. have become common to all nations. These challenges require concerted efforts by all stake-holders within and outside of the Government to establish a safe cyber environment,” he reiterated during a press meet which was held after the inaugural session. The seven-day event which was kicked off on November 4 is the first ICANN meet after the supervision of the US government on the body was lifted completely.

Speaking at the meet, Goran Marby, ICANN president and CEO, said the body would work closely with India as it was currently focusing on “revised mission and new bylaws towards building an empowered community”. “Expanding our outreach is key to our mission. In this context, we are keen on further deepening our ongoing engagement in India,” Mr. Marby said. Speaking at the meet, Telangana Minister for IT K T Rama Rao reiterated the State’s promise to provide broadband connection to all households in the State.