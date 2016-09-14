The GHMC has announced a compensation of Rs. 6.5 lakh to the family of sanitation worker, Hymavathi, who died on Sunday morning after coming in contact with a live wire in Banjara Hills. The Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy made the announcement after engaging in talks with the workers union of GHMC over the issue. The Commissioner along with senior officials of the GHMC also spoke to the electricity department officials on how such incidents can be prevented. The 30-year-old worker went to a corner near the Water Department office opposite to GVK One Mall to answer nature’s call on Sunday. According to the locals, a live wire had first touched the head of the lady after which she tried to push it away with her hand resulting in electrocution. Some of the workers have expressed concern about their working condition after the incident.

Banjara Hills Corporator, Vijaya Lakshmi said “The workers do not have basic facilities. The worker would not have died if there were toilets. I want to ask for mobile toilets to be constructed for the sanitary workers along with providing other amenities.” On Monday, the GHMC also announced that they will help in providing quality education to the children of sanitary workers. A meeting was held between the Commissioner and R.S. Praveen Kumar, Secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society . The Commissioner said that the TSWREIS would induct children of workers from the SC and ST community into their residential programmes.