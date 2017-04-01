‘Committed to revival of glory of Yellandu coal town’

more-in

Yellandu MLA Koram Kanakaiah has reiterated that he would strive relentlessly for reviving the past glory of Yellandu, the birthplace of the more than century-old Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

He was speaking at a function organised by the JAC of various trade unions in Yellandu on Thursday to felicitate him for his efforts in reportedly securing the nod of the State government to extend the life of 21 Incline underground mine, dating back to the British period, in Yellandu.

In their inaugural remarks, the JAC leaders hailed the initiative of Mr. Kanakaiah in conveying the demand of the JAC of trade unions for extension of the life of the 21 Incline underground mine to the government.

They appreciated his efforts in apprising the government of the pressing need to give a new lease of life to the 21 Incline coal mine to fully tap the adequate coal deposits in the underground mine.

Mr. Kanakaiah assured the trade union leaders that he would put in his best efforts to ensure opening of new underground coal mines in Yellandu area to restore the past glory of the coal town.