Coaching at Telangana Study Circle

Applications are invited from eligible unemployed candidates belonging to SC\ST\BC and Minorities for undergoing pre-recruitment coaching for the recruitment of junior lecturer posts conducted by TSPSC at Telangana Study Circle in Karimnagar town from June 16 to July 15.

The 30-days non-residential coaching would be provided at Telangana Study Circle in Karimnagar town. The selection of candidates would be done based on marks secured in SSC, degree and PG courses. During the coaching period, the stipend and study material would be provided to the selected candidates. The applications should be made through online at www.tsstudycirle.in on or before June 15. For details call 8341437231, according to a release.