Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday directed the authorities to prepare an action plan for planned growth of the headquarters of new districts.

They should become centres of development instead of haphazard growth leading to more problems, the Chief Minister said in a meeting with officials. He said that several areas in the State would take the path of faster growth after formation of new districts, revenue divisions and mandals.

He reviewed the status of administrative mechanism following the formation of new districts with Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma, Principal Secretary (CMO) S. Narsing Rao, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) K. Pradeep Chandra, Principal Secretary (Roads & Buildings) Sunil Sharma, Secretary (GAD) Adhar Singha, Engineer-in-Chief (R&B) I. Ganapathi Reddy and others. Mr. Rao asked the officials to examine the possibility of establishing urban development authorities for all district headquarters on the lines of HMDA and KUDA. He felt that such bodies were necessary to avoid congestion.