Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will offer a crown made of 11.7 kg gold to Goddess Bhadrakali in Warangal on Sunday as part of his (government’s) offering to various temples for making formation of Telangana State possible.

The offering would be made as part of ‘Devi Navaratrulu’ celebrations, nine sacred days on which the goddess is offered special prayers as part of the Dasara festivities.

The golden crown is made by GRT Jewellers on the special order by the Telangana government with a cost of Rs. 3.7 crore. Along with his wife K. Shobha, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had the first look of the special jewellery on Friday evening, after the Cabinet meeting, at his camp office.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Srihari, Ministers Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and A. Indrakaran Reddy Advisor to Government K.V. Ramanachary and others also saw the golden crown.