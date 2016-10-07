Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao stressed on restructuring of government departments depending upon the character and shape of the new districts.

At a Secretaries level meeting on administrative set up following reorganisation of districts, Mr. Rao said the expansion and trimming of the departments should be based on workload in each district. Some key departments like Panchayat Raj, Police, Medical and Health, Education, and Revenue would be burdened with work in all districts, but the same would not be the case with the Forest, Industries, Municipal, and Welfare Departments.

The Chief Minister also wanted a single officer to head departments delivering the same type of services. For instance, the District Education Officers should be in-charge of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan and Rashtra Madhyamika Siksha Abhiyan, in addition to supervision of school education. He stressed on appointment of district heads for all departments on the basis of seniority at the earliest. All departments should hold meetings of departmental promotion committees to complete promotion of officers.