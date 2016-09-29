Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has issued instructions to officials to ensure that the Yadadri temple complex is ready to receive the devotees by Dasara next year.

He expressed satisfaction at the temple compex design and progress of works after being briefed about the same by officials during a review meeting here on Wednesday.

Five hundred skilled sculptors had been employed in chiselling statues and on other construction works, the Chief Minister was informed. The temple complex with five main domes and pandals was being constructed totally in stone, making it the only such temple in the world, Mr. Rao noted.

He viewed the 3-D videos of construction of main temple complex, and cottages for devotees, and expressed satisfaction, after suggesting a few changes.

He specially complimented officials over the construction of VIP cottages named ‘Daiva Sannidhi’, and said the temple was set to revive the traditional construction skills that marked the ancient temples such as in Tanjavur, built as per ‘Agama Shastras’.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the temperature around Yadadri would come down by four to five degrees after development of landscape, and that many corporate companies had come forward to build guest houses on the 250 acres earmarked for the same.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao approved the model for 108-foot marble ‘Hanuman’ statue at the temple entrance, designed by experts from China. The temple committee members would soon visit China for initiating the making of the statue, a press release said.

Those who attended the review meeting also include Ministers K. T. Rama Rao and C. Lakshma Reddy, and Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma, among others.