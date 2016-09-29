To improve the nala system, road conditions and develop Hyderabad into a global city, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the higher officials to seek financial support from nationalised banks.

At a review meeting held on Wednesday which was attended by Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao and senior officials of the GHMC, the CM said that the bankers had confidence in the Telangana government due to the efficient execution of projects like Mission Bhageeratha. He said that the State government would act as guarantor for the loans sanctioned by the banks. He said that the Hyderabad had the potential to generate more revenue.

Mr. Rao said that focus should be on planning long-lasting and quality drainage and highway systems. He asked the officials to send a report to the Central government regarding the damage caused to the highways. He also said that there would be more budgetary allocation for the development of the city.