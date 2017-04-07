Clear pending water bill, CS writes to AP counterpart

more-in

The Telangana Chief Secretary S.P. Singh has written a letter to his Andhra Pradesh counterpart seeking settlement of water bill pending by the latter State on accommodation in its possession on the Secretariat premises here.

Mr. Singh recalled in the letter that AP government was due ₹ 60.55 lakh to Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board for water consumed by J, K, L, H (South) and H (North) blocks allotted to it. The bills were pending since October 2016 when the Secretariat of AP government was shifted to Velagapudi.

Single connection

There was a single water connection to the Secretariat premises before bifurcation of the State in June 2014. The water from the connection was stored in a sump beside ‘J’ block and supplied to all blocks for drinking purpose and washrooms.

After formation of Telangana State, the two governments decided that the water bill of both Secretariats shall be paid by them on population basis (AP 58.32 and Telangana 41.68) as laid down in AP Reorganisation Act. Thus, the governments remitted the amount to HMWSSB from May 2014 bill. The AP government cleared the bill up to September 2016 but defaulted from October 2016. The non-settlement of bills in time led to piling up of arrears and other charges, aggregating to ₹ 60.55 lakh.

Mr. Singh asked his counterpart to comply with the instructions instructed by the Governor’s Secretariat in the matter and intimate clearance of water bill to Telangana government.