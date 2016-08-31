Gyabo Network, a city-based social networking site, is offering eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols free of cost to the city residents for the oncoming Ganesh Chathurthi on September 5. Those interested may register with the website ‘www.gyabo.com’ for free delivery of idol to the doorstep, a press note from the company said.
Updated: August 31, 2016 07:36 IST
Clay Ganesh idols at your doorsteps
