Buoyed by the results achieved in the city, through installation of the e-POS (Point of Sale) machines at the delivery points, the Civil Supplies department of the Telangana Government has decided to replicate it across the state.

Minister Eatala Rajender informed about this at a press conference here on Wednesday, and said the machines could control the diversion of supplies in the city, which resulted in savings up to 25 per cent. He addressed the media after review meeting with the civil supplies officials from all the districts.

A committee will be constituted to review the laws pertaining to civil supplies, so that repeat offenders cannot go scot-free.

Mr.Rajender also informed that the varieties of fine rice being given through public distribution system has been narrowed down to three from six, namely, BPT, Sona Masuri, and Samba Masuri. Arrangements are being made to apply the mid-day meals scheme to college students also. The staffing pattern in districts too was reviewed in the meeting, in view of the creation of new districts, he said.

Also reviewed was the procurement of paddy in this Kharif season. The minister said it is now state government’s responsibility to procure paddy, as the Centre has stopped the levy rice. Measures are being taken to streamline the online transfer of amounts, without much waiting for the farmers, he said.

It has been decided to procure 30 lakh tonnes of paddy this Kharif, as against the 15 lakh tonnes procured last Kharif. A new system is being introduced by which the diversion of vehicles transporting PDS rice to fair price shops will be intimated through SMS to the local body members, a statement from the department said.

Warehouses which are unfit for storing of paddy will be discarded, and new godowns will be deployed in their place.

Deepam scheme

Admitting that the distribution of cooking gas under the ‘Deepam’ scheme could not take off as expected, he said efforts would be made to award gas connections in saturation mode. Out of the targeted 20 lakh connections — 10 lakhs of which were granted by the Centre — only about eight lakh connections were issued. Civil Supplies Commissioner C.V.Anand asked district officials to collect the dues from rice millers by the month end.