A manager of the Telanagana State Civil Supplies Corporation (TSCSCL) has been suspended for dereliction of duties and unauthorised absence without prior permission. A press note from the corporation informed that the manager, D. Lakshmi Narayana, earlier posted at the head office, was transferred to Sangareddy and posted as the Manager In-Charge of Medak too after district reorganisation. At the peak of present khariff procurement, he toured only for two days in Medak district, and did not make proper arrangements for procurement of paddy. The issue was brought to the notice of the Chairman of TSCSCL Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, who recommended for his suspension.