Employees directed to report in new districts on Monday

In tune with the formation of new districts, the Civil Supplies Department saw a churning of its employees with the long standing officials in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts shifted to the newly created districts through counselling that was personally monitored by head of the department C.V. Anand till late on Saturday night.

After completing the process, Mr. Anand, who is the Commissioner, ordered all those who were allotted to the new districts to collect their orders by Monday and asked them to report at their designated places on Tuesday, positively at 10.41 a.m., the time fixed for issue of final notification on new districts.

Mr. Anand in a statement said that counselling was taken up for three wings - Civil Supplies Department, Civil Supplies Corporation and Legal Metrology.

Seniority, past performance, reputation and long standing at a particular position were taken into consideration for shifting the officials.

As the process was conducted openly, several issues like deputations and long pending transfers were solved to the maximum satisfaction of the employees.

Mr. Anand said that the existing employees of the department have been adjusted among all the 31 districts. The designation and the status of officers have also been altered at the district level of the three wings. The District Supply Officer (DSO) at the district level here after would be called DCSO, and Assistant Supply Officer (ASO) would be changed as ACSO.

Similarly, all the inspectors of Legal Metrology at the district-level would hereafter be called District Legal Metrology Officers (DLMO).

