Thammala Sandhya has been part of a dozen treks, including a Mount Everest Base Camp expedition.

A mother of a baby who is just a few months older than a year and with a husband who is a corporate lawyer, this woman is an adventurist.

With over a dozen treks to her credit, including a Mount Everest Base Camp trek, she is all set to go down to the South Pole, to Antarctica next March. That is the story of Thammala Sandhya, a woman who has been in the travel industry for the past six years and has a one year-old start-up here.

A wanderer

“I have always been a fitness freak and a wanderer of sorts. The past year and a half have been tough for me with my baby, but I have loads of support from my husband,” she says.

The latest feather in her cap is the invitation to be a part of the International Antarctic Expedition 2017. The fortnight-long trip includes a ‘Leadership on the Edge’ programme where she would learn from global experts on climate change, sustainability and energy use.

Led by Robert Swan, Founder ofwww.2041.com, the purpose of this expedition is to engage and inspire the next generation of leaders to handle and take up the responsibility of building resilient communities to be sustainable and realise that now is the time to act on policy development, through recycling, renewable energy and sustainability.

Making a connect

Asked how the adventure bug bit her, Ms. Sandhya says she has always wanted to explore the world.

“Finding myself in the travel industry has only spurred my desires. Going forward, I would like to set up an organisation that would exclusively help the adventurous lot of people out there to connect with like-minded people,” she says.





