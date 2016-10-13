GHMC to repair 486 extensively damaged spots over a stretch of 128 km

The GHMC authorities have decided to make the most of the sunny skies and the rising temperatures. The civic body announced that from Thursday evening, they will start repairing roads that were extensively damaged during the heavy rains that lashed the city over the past several weeks. With a sanctioned amount of Rs. 75 crore, roads will be repaired at 486 spots over a stretch of 128 km.

Some of the areas where the works will be immediately undertaken include Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Minister’s Road, Punjagutta, Yousufguda, and parts of Secunderabad.

According to the GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy, the works will be taken up in a phased manner and will be completed soon. “We have identified some roads with high traffic density and they will be completed in the first phase in one week to ten days. In the second phase, the remaining roads will be completed within 20 days,” said Mr. Reddy. However, the GHMC is helpless when it comes to some roads which are in a very bad shape in the Greater Hyderabad region as they are under the control of Hyderabad Metro Rail.

“There are major roads and national highways that are with the Hyderabad Metro Rail. We are in touch with them and have asked them to repair the roads immediately,” said the commissioner. The works will also pose a challenge to the officials as they have to prevent traffic chaos. We will repair the roads mostly at nights,” said Subhash Singh, Chief Engineer, Maintenance, GHMC. “We will coordinate with the traffic police, water works and other departments so that the traffic flow is not disturbed. If we get permission from the traffic police, then we might take up repair works even during the daytime or on holidays.”

The GHMC engineering staff members have also been asked to share information with IIT, OU And JNTU technical committee members for quality assessment of the works. The GHMC will also have training sessions for contractors, site engineers and newly inducted staff from Thursday to adopt best practises and ensure quality work during road repairs.