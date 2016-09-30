A private college lecturer Praveen Kumar from Musheerabad of Hyderabad, who suddenly disappeared, was found dead in a ‘road accident’ in Mattewada of Warangal city on Thursday. Local police said the lecturer was in an inebriated condition when the road accident took place near traffic signals close to MGM hospital.

The lecturer came under the rear wheels of a lorry. Death was instant for him. Warangal Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu said that a case of road accident was registered. The body was shifted to MGM hospital morgue.

Speculation was rife about the reasons behind the lecturer’s death as persons claiming to be his friends circulated messages through WhatsApp stating that Praveen Kumar had posted on his facebook page that he was facing threat from ISIS suspects at his place of work.

He posted on his fb page some single lines like 'police can you give me protection ... last year they tried to kill me'. Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, his colleagues said they were unaware of any content posted by Praveen. He hailed from Medak district. He was working in a college at Malakpet and used to stay at a rented house at Musheerabad, the police said.