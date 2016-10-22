Ravi Kundalia of city-based Radiant Cables, received the first prize in the product/process innovation category in the national awards presented to Micro, Small and Medium enterprises for the year 2015-15.

Mr. Ravi received the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ceremony held at Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana on October 18.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 3 lakh, trophy and certificate. Visakhapatnam-based Coastal Corporation Pvt Limited director G.V.V. Satyanarayana received the award for outstanding entrepreneurship in the medium enterprises (manufacturing) category from Union MSME Minister Kalraj Mishra.

The award carries cash prize of Rs. 1.5 lakh, a trophy and certificate, according to a press release issued by the MSME-Development Institute.