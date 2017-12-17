Citizens cry for better frequency, season tickets

more-in

With the Hyderabad Metro Rail completing two weeks of operations since its launch on November 28 and carrying about 20 lakh passengers on the Nagole to Miyapur via Ameerpet (30 km) stretch, this is what some of the citizens have to say as part of their experiences and suggestions to the powers that be.

Too high

Regular commuters using bikes to office and commuting more than 60 km feel there is no incentive to switch over to the Metro rail as the ₹60 for 30 plus kilometre is costly. The government should think of giving some incentive like 50% rebate to long distance travellers similar to railway season tickets for monthly or for three months advance payment Ticket cards. It should also devise a mechanism to link ticketing to MMTS and RTC buses with generous funding so that less private vehicles are on roads.

I also request the Government and municipal authorities to develop 100 ft connectivity roads from Erragadda metro station to Bharatnagar MMTS station for linking MMTS and Metro rail stations for interchangeable commuting. Moosapet goods shed area can be developed as an alternative city bus terminal-cum-central railway station to reduce load on Secunderabad station area.

C. Vijaynarayana

Tram service

To make Metro a success, it is important to develop tram service on Ramanthapur and Nacharam road, RP road and MG road. Trams will be environment friendly, with more capacity and this could be linked to metro stations. Metro is overcrowded and there is no facility for senior citizens.

With 15 minutes frequency and no display at platforms about the next train and time, and the kind of announcements being made at metro stations indicate that it’s no different from the Indian Railways. There is an urgent need to operate trains with five minutes frequency and provide proper display on platforms.

A M Dayal

Women, senior citizens ignored

The prestigious HMR project has given little importance to senior citizens as well as women. This is evident as no chairs or benches are provided on platforms in spite long waiting time of 16 minutes. No special bogie or even no seats are reserved for any of them. No nursing and lactation space provided in any of the stations. HMR authorities need to train the volunteers on platforms to treat passengers with a smile and respect instead of just whistling and ordering them all the time.