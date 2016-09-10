In 23 districts of Telugu states, the department had documented 9,500 plant and animal species in 10 years

The Zoology Department of the Osmania University has launched a Citizen Science Project on the Biodiversity of Telangana, whereby people of the State can document the flora and fauna of their respective localities online, by logging on to http://www.inaturalist.org /projects/biodiversity -of-telangana-state-india.

The webpage has been launched to increase the citizens’ participation in the documentation of the State’s biodiversity, Assistant Professor Chelmala Srinivasulu, who is also the expert member on the State Biodiversity Board, informed.

Citizens, especially students, will be encouraged to click pictures of plant, animal or insect life around them and upload the pictures on the website, for experts to go through and classify them. “The submitters have to click a picture and upload it, besides punching in the geo-coordinates of the location where that species is spotted. They are also required to mention if it is identified or not identified by them,” Prof. Srinivasulu said. This initiative is hoped to boost up the documentation of biodiversity which is currently on through the Biodiversity Management Committees constituted at village level by the Board. In the 23 districts of the joint state, the department had, over 10 years, documented over 9,500 species of plant and animal life, besides the district-wise distribution.

“However, we relied mostly on information gleaned from the publications, museums and herbariums. It was mere listing of species limited to some number of locations. There might have been drastic changes in the scenario over 10 years’ time. Through this fresh initiative, we hope to know the conservation status of various species, besides locating their habitats,” Prof. Srinivasulu observed.

The conservation efforts may then be prioritised with special focus on species from the list which have not been spotted by people from anywhere. Besides, the large pool of information may be used by various departments including Forests, Biodiversity Board, and universities for specific purposes.

Spreading awareness among students

In the coming six months, various government colleges across the State will be visited to spread awareness about the project among students, he said.

On the record, the biodiversity of the Telangana is represented by about 3,500-plus species of flora and fauna. Unprecedented changes are being witnessed in the biodiversity profile of the State, due to its land-locked geographical position, resulting in extirpation of numerous species, Prof. Srinivasulu said.