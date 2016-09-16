A Digital Zone smart city project near Hi-Tec City and deploying digital solutions to enhance the experience for visitors to the historical Qutub Shahi tombs are part the initiatives Cisco has agreed to undertake in the State.

A memorandum of understanding for these and a couple more were signed between the technology major and Telangana government on Thursday at a function to launch four IT sectoral policies of the State.

The initiatives would help accelerate the digital transformation of Telangana, Cisco India and SAARC president Dinesh Malkani told the gathering.

As part of the Digital Zone Project, Cisco will deploy City Digital Platform on a 2.2 km area near Hi-Tech City here. The project would have multiple components ranging from smart wi-fi, smart parking, smart lighting, and traffic analytics at key junctions. Remote Expert for Government Services (REGS), smart environmental sensors, smart waste management, and a smart control centre to monitor and manage the city with greater efficiency and effectiveness will be other components.

For Qutub Shahi tombs, located close to the Golconda Fort, the company has proposed to deploy digital solutions for enhancing the experience of visitors. Public wi-fi, surveillance, smart lighting and smart parking solutions are also to be provided for visitors. The solutions will cover 3 acres of the monument site, the company said.

A project in Karimnagar district, as part of the State government’s plans to deliver remote interactive education, would involve setting up of virtual video-based classrooms in 10 remote schools. The HD-quality video conferencing solution will connect the district school to the remote schools for the sharing of faculty.

Cisco will set up a Centre of Excellence and a Living Lab on the T-Hub premises in IIIT-Hyderabad as a step to enable partners and startups to build solutions around IoT and cyber security and engage in rapid prototyping.