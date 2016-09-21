Every year hundreds of children migrate from neighbouring States to work as bonded labour

: Drop in construction activity has a brighter side too.

At least a few from the hundreds of children migrating from neighbouring States of Odisha, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra to work in brick kilns of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would be spared from their annual concentration camps.

At least a lakh children are estimated to arrive here to work as bonded labour in the brick kilns, either with their parents or alone, every year after rainy season.

They spend six to eight months here, slogging alongside their families, but without wages, and return before monsoon arrives.

Apart from causing health risks with exposure to dust and grime, and lack of basic minimum facilities, the drudgery takes a severe toll on their education too, as the kids are never at the same location for 12 continuous months constituting an academic year. Bringing them under the purview of formal education has remained a challenge to governments, with all efforts yielding little result.

An earlier Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and Odisha State governments, towards the latter sending its teaching staff for conducting work-site schools, fell flat as the State failed to send anybody.

Later attempt by the Rajiv Vidya Mission (RVM) to conduct work-site schools through NGOs, ran for two years with a modicum of success, before being wound up for unknown reasons.

Come September, contractors begin scouring the villages of Odisha’s poorer parts with bags of money.

They offer advances to farmers and farm labour neck-deep in debt, and bring them to various parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States.

“From Bolangir in Orissa alone, about two lakh people are expected to migrate starting from September. No data is available on the number of children among them,” said Umesh Purohit, the Executive Director of the Youth Service Centre, Odisha, addressing a consultative meet on the issue here on Tuesday.

There are no protective mechanisms in place to ensure nutrition, or guard the children from sexual abuse, and other crimes.

The Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) is yet to turn its focus here, while officials from the Labour department look away, said Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, Adilabad, M. Amrith Rao.

The consultative meet demanded for establishment of migrant worker facilitation centres, work-site schools and anganwadi centres, PDS entitlements, promotion of collective bargaining capabilities, and health camps among others, for the brick kiln workers.