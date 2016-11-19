The Mahbubnagar district police on Friday launched a 10-day campaign titled, ‘Balyaniki Raksha - Child-Friendly Police’ initiative, with what was described as ‘aim of institutionalisation of the last resort’.

Participating in the inaugural, District Superintendent Rema Rajeshwari said the move is a part of their constant endeavour to support advocacy efforts towards child safety. It is a joint effort with the help of various stake-holders to promote children’s rights and continuously build a living-friendly environment for children through issue-specific steps.

Data from the District Crime Records Bureau showed an alarming increase in cases of child sex abuse and that a total of 86, 113 and 96 cases were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act of 2012, the years 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively. Of these, rape alone accounts for 84, 86 and 56 in the said years, she pointed out.

After the campaign’s launch on Friday, different programmes that would be taken up during the other days include a convergence meeting with the District Legal Services Authority, ‘community dialogues’ at all police stations, educative sessions and about the provisions laid down for the children’s safety under the POSCO Act, visits to rural educational institutions by all Station House Officers, safety talks and encourage children to speak openly about abuse and a special drive against child labour with follow-up action on rehabilitation efforts, Ms. Rajeshwari said, according to a press release.

A child helpline with the number 1098 is available for the district, with a director, centre coordinator, counsellors, six members and a volunteer.

It may also be accessed over mail at chlmbnr.1098@gmail.com and the Director G. Chandrasekhar can be accessed at 94404-02005, 08542-256005 and 256006, the release added.

Intending to support civil society efforts to build living friendly environment for children