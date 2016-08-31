Cities » Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, August 31, 2016
Updated: August 31, 2016 02:10 IST

Child falls victim to rabies in Hyderabad

Kept away from vaccination due to parents’ ignorance

Rabies reared its head again on Monday, claiming a 10-year-old who contracted the virus following dog bite 25 days ago in Trimulgherry.

The boy, S. Ronald, was bit earlier this month by a rabid dog when he was out playing. Instead of taking him to a hospital for anti-rabies vaccination, the boy’s family sought traditional healing. Consequently, the boy developed rabies, an incurable infection and died after experiencing violent symptoms associated with the disease.

“The boy hails from a middle-class educated family. Due to ignorance, he was treated with herbal leaves after being bitten and developed clinical rabies,” said Fever Hospital Superintendent K. Shankar. Ronald succumbed on Monday morning at the hospital.

Rabies attacks brain and the nervous system but the disease can be completely prevented by administering vaccine course immediately after bite. Vaccine helps the body develop antibodies and neutralize the virus. In cases of bites close to the brain, mainly on face and neck, rabies immunoglobulin along with the vaccine shot is administered.

A study published last year showed that nearly a third of dog-bite victims are children. This research was based on arrivals at Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) following bites. The study called for greater awareness about rabies exposure and post-exposure prophylaxis treatment.

It also advocated pre-exposure vaccination and booster for children in areas where rabies is endemic. In the GHMC area with an estimated stray dog population exceeding three lakh, over 50,000 bites are said to occur every year.

Incidentally, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board where Ronald lived was unaware of his death. “We will enquire into the incident,” assured Afzal Mohiuddin, the Health Superintendent of the board.

Child rights activists claim instances of dog bites are on the rise and blame the municipal administration for being unable to control stray dog population. AP Balala Hakula Sangham has sought compensation for the victim’s family besides demanding better efficiency in rabies control measures.

More In: Hyderabad
