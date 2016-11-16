TRS MP from Chevella, Konda Vishveshwar Reddy, said innovation was the crux of solving problems.

Delivering a lecture on ‘Engineering Innovations and Patenting’ organised by the Institution of Engineers, Telangana branch, here on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy, who was recently granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for his invention of a Patient Transfer Unit- PTU “Gamma/1”, said that evolution of patent laws was due to the influence of the World Trade Organisation. Mr. Reddy was felicitated by the Institute of Engineers, Telangana Centre, in recognition of his accomplishments as an engineer and an entrepreneur. S. Ramachandram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, said patenting has now become a buzzword in the engineering sector as people, who were previously in the dark, have now understood its importance in the present day.