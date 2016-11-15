The charred body of an aged woman and her son were found near the Miyapur Crossroads late on Sunday night. An official from the Miyapur police station said that the two persons were believed to be drunk and that the hut they were living in had caught fire around midnight. They are yet to be identified and a case was registered under section 174 of the CrPC.

Commits suicide

Unhappy over her parents not letting her go on a company sponsored trip, a 23-year-old woman committed suicide at Dilkushnagar under the Bowenpally police station limits on Sunday night. Kavita, the deceased, was working as a sales representative with a private company in Hyderabad.

“There was a trip to Tirupathi the company had arranged for five days in October, and another one was to be organised this month. Kavita wanted to go for it, but her family had apprehensions fearing societal norms, as she was unmarried,” said an official from the Bowenpally police station. He added that Kavita killed herself by hanging in the kitchen of her house on Sunday night when everyone were asleep.

Five arrested

Five persons were arrested and four sex-workers were rescued after the east zone Task Force police busted a prostitution racket at Moosarambagh, Malakpet. After the raid, officials seized Rs. 26,000 is cash, three cell phones and three condoms.

According to the police, among the five three persons named A. Veera Swamy Nadiu, K. Srikanth and D. Damodar were organising the prostitution racket, while the two others named V. Prakash and D. Kaushik were customers.

The trio were running a brothel under the guise of a beauty parlour named V.S. Unisex Beauty Parlour & Spa. They would bring sex workers from Andhra Pradesh, Kolkata, Bangalore and other cities and earn a lot of money, said a press release on Monday.

Traffic got held up for an hour near the NTR Marg on Monday when a drunk woman created a commotion and began throwing stones on cars passing by.