Officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) are likely to file charge-sheets in different cases registered against associates of slain gangster Nayeem and his family members involving extortions and land-grabbing.

Sources in the SIT maintained that the charge-sheets would be filed on Monday or Tuesday, evidence having been gathered and several witnesses examined. A top official of the SIT told media persons that so far 418 persons had been examined. “It would take two to three more months to complete investigation into all the 166 cases registered,” he said. Cases were booked against accused persons in cases involving Nayeem and his accomplices at Bhongir, Korutla, L.B. Nagar, Narsingi, Mahabubnagar, Hyderabad, Rachakonda, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Janagaon, Jagityal, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda and Medak.

Youth killed in accident

A 25-year-old bike rider, Bal Singh, died on the spot while his wife, Divya, who was riding pillion, was critically injured when an oncoming car hit them at D. Pochampally in Dundigal police station area on Saturday.

Fire at Rail Nilayam

A minor fire at the Rail Nilayam here on Saturday was put out instantly by alert personnel of the Railway Protection Force .