Members of Association of Nigerians, which is hosting a football tournament for foreign students.

A few Nigerians living in the city have been in the news for all the wrong reasons, tarnishing the image of the entire community.

In an effort to show the other side of the student community from Nigeria — a country known for its football skills, the Association of Nigerians (Telangana State) will host a football tournament for all foreign students from September 21 to 30 at Gymkhana ground and GMC Balayogi stadium, where the semis and final would be played.

AON president Okereke O. Cyril, a B.Com student in Nizam College, said that the idea was to get all the foreign students based in Hyderabad and those in Andhra Pradesh to showcase their skills on the football field.

“Yes, we are aware of some of the unfortunate incidents in the past which have tarnished the image of Nigerians,” he acknowledged, “but remember that all Africans are not Nigerians. And you will be surprised that some of the fraudsters use false Nigerian names to hide their original identity when indulging in anti-social activities.”

“We are against insanity in the society. We are here to pursue studies and go back to our home country with better prospects,” he insisted.

“We are grateful to the Telangana government, especially the Ministry of Youth Empowerment and Welfare, the TFA and the Catholic Association of Hyderabad, for their support in hosting this event,” Mr. Cyril said.

The football tournament will feature 12 teams drawing players from Nigeria, Iraq, Cameroon, Afghanistan, Yemen, Kenya and Saudi Arabia, among others, as well as a couple of local clubs.

“The intent is to spread a message of positivity about native Africans,” he said.