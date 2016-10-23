Discussion on choice to follow traditions at Hyderabad Urban Labs conversations

As the debate over Triple Talaaq and Uniform Civil Code rages nationally, it was a conversation over niqab/hijab/burqa that held people in rapt attention in Lamakaan on Saturday.

“My mother and my younger sister wear burqa, I and my other sister don’t wear it. It is part of the conversation in the family but it is a choice left to us,” said Sarah Waheed, a US-based historian with roots in Hyderabad.

Ms. Sarah, who was the main speaker, narrated how her mother, who at one point of time took part in a beauty pageant in Hyderabad turned to wearing burqa out of choice.

“Even her father was upset and said ‘yeh hindustani nahi hai’,” recalled Ms. Sarah as she spoke about how her mother’s wardrobe which included flowing saris made way for shalvar kameez. The event was part of Hyderabad Urban Labs’, series of conversations, ‘Belly of the beast: Faith in the city’. “Whatever changes happen in a society first they begin at individual homes. It is important to understand what happens in a family. If we can get the pulse of the family, we can easily understand what the nation thinks,” said Anant Maringanti of HUL.

It was followed by an impromptu music performance with Anupam on piano.