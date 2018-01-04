‘Centre’s reforms powered free power’

more-in

Telangana State BJP president K. Laxman claimed on Wednesday that the Telangana government was able to provide round-the-clock free power supply to agriculture sector only because of the various power reforms taken up by the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Not a single mega watt of power has been produced by Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government in the last three-and-a-half years whereas power generation in the country ever since the Modi Government came to power has increased by 1.08 million units by providing adequate coal to thermal plants, thanks to the transparent coal auction and increased solar power generation by 100 giga watts,” explained Mr. Laxman.

Power surplus

At a press conference, he further stated that integrating the north and south grid thereby increasing the transmission capacity by 71%, saving of 12,000 MW of power due to retrofitting with LED lights, UDAY scheme for Discoms, among others, has helped the country become power surplus and reduced the per unit rate for electricity.

“Nineteen States have become power surplus, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, in the last few years and this year all the States, including Union Territories (UTs), too will follow suit because of the reforms taken up so the Telangana State government and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan should know the facts. It is not right to take sole credit for the increased power supply,” the BJP state president said, flanked by G. Kishan Reddy, B. Bal Reddy and other leaders.

Earlier, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya exuded confidence that the party was well positioned to come to power in Telangana in the next elections with the current set of leaders. He was “happy” with the current state of affairs but accepted much more needs to be done. With regard to violence in Maharastra, the BJP leader pointed out that the judicial probe ordered by Maharashtra Chief Minister would ferret out the information, yet he also observed “based on media reports outsiders seem to have instigated the trouble.” Mr. Vijayvargiya was on a three-day tour of the State.