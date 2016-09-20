The focus on Wednesday’s meeting however is likely to be on the projects referred by the Supreme Court

The Union Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR) has set the agenda for the September 21 meeting of the Apex Council with six points of discussion towards settling disputes over sharing of water resources between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Focus of the meeting, however, is likely to be on deliberations over projects referred by the Supreme Court for resolution by the Apex Council comprising Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharati as its chairperson, and Chief Ministers of AP and Telangana N. Chandrababu Naidu and K. Chandrasekhar Rao respectively as its members.

The Supreme Court has referred two lift irrigation projects taken up by the Telangana Government in the Krishna Basin -- Palamuru Ranga Reddy and Dindi -- in a writ petition filed by a group of farmers led by Alla Venkata Gopalakrishna Rao from AP in July this year, opposing the projects stating that they would impact the prospects of irrigation in their region.

In a communication sent to the two States among others, Senior Joint Commissioner in the MoWR Naresh Kumar said on Monday that the agenda would be to deliberate on the projects referred by the Supreme Court, working arrangement for sharing of river waters, transparent mechanism for measuring outflows and inflows at different locations and reservoirs, mechanism for replenishment and over or under drawl by the two States, principles of sharing of Godawari water diverted to Krishna and any other issue with the permission of the chair. The Apex Council is the body set up by the MoWR under the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act following bifurcation of combined AP into residuary AP and Telangana to address issues that are not settled at the level of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), also constituted under the bifurcation act.

Apart from Chief Ministers, Ministers of Irrigation/Water Resources, Chief Secretaries, Secretaries of the department, Engineers-in-Chief from the two States have been invited to attend the meeting. Officials of the Central Water Commission, Secretary of MoWR, and Chairpersons of KRMB and GRMB would also be present at the meeting.