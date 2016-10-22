Details of all units in State, AP to be uploaded to portal

Lending support to the initiative of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Ministry to create a data bank of MSMEs in all the States, the Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTAPCCI) inaugurated the MSME Development Institute Facilitation Centre at its premises in Red Hills here on Friday.

The MSME Ministry made it mandatory for every micro, small and medium enterprise to register itself in the MSME data bank for generating the data base.

Each enterprise needs to upload its profile, details of products it made, and the facilitation centre will help the members who require help, said Mr. Ravindra Modi, president, FTAPCCI.

Speaking to The Hindu , Ravindra Modi said that the data base would help the Union Government accurately assess the number of MSMEs, the sectors in which they are working and the products they make and understand their issues and requirements to make suitable amendments to the MSME policy.

Ms. Sumathi, Assistant Director, MSME-DI, said that the Department representatives would come to the FTAPCCI centre every Friday to help the enterpreneurs upload their details on the portal.

“Our brief is to capture every MSME member so as to know the category-wise enterpreneurs, such as SCs, STs and other classes and sector-wise units and help create polices to help them,” she said.

Under the Centre’s Public Procurement Policy, all Central and Public Sector Undertakings would have to procure 20 per cent of material, products from the MSME sector.

The data would be shared with the CPSUs at a later date.

The MSME-DI is collaborating with the sister concerns like NSIC, KVIC and also nodal officers were appointed for every district to coordinate with District Industries Centres and collect the data of MSMEs.

There are over 1.56 lakh registered MSMEs in Andhra Pradesh and 1.13 lakh enterprises in Telangana and their profiles would have to be uploaded on the portalwww.msmedatabank.in

Such a database would be helpful for the MSMEs to know the incentives and other facilities extended by the government and would help the government to understand the requirements of MSMEs, the Assistant Director said.