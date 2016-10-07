The Union Government is right now finalising various guidelines and modalities in order adhere to the various specifications as mandated under the Paris Declaration now that the country has signed the climate pact, said Joint Secretary in the Union Environment Ministry Ravi Prasad here on Thursday.

Interacting with mediapersons after inaugurating a two-day capacity building workshop for Southern States and Union Territories on ‘Mainstreaming Climate Change Adaptation in Development Planning for Prioritizing and Operationalising Climate Change Activities’ at the EPTRI campus in Gachibowli, he said the climate pact will be coming into force from 2021-2030. Hence, there is sufficient space for the Centre and States to come up with action plans. The Centre is looking for support from the States to gear up for the climate change and has already initiated several projects with eight missions underway in different ministries to study the impact of climate change in areas of agriculture, urban development, eco-systems, solar power, water and air pollutions and so on.