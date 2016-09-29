Impressed:Schoolchildren looking at exhibits at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) during the institute’s Open Day on Wednesday.— Photo: K.V.S. Giri

Institute also set to release new variety of rice soon

: In tune with the Central government’s Skill India programme, the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) will offer skill development programmes in specialised areas like Bio-Informatics, Forensic Sciences and Stem Cell Biology soon.

Rakesh K. Mishra, Director of CCMB said the proposals are being sent to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to offer these programmes initially for candidates well versed with these areas. The courses will be run in batches and skills needed to gain better employment in the emerging areas of these niche subjects will be equipped to the participants.

Dr. Mishra said Bio-Informatics is throwing up new opportunities and the expertise of CCMB will be passed on to the candidates. Similarly, Forensic Sciences too needs skilled workers in both labs and legal aspects. In fact, the CCMB is already offering short-term training programmes to police officers and judges in this area.

He said the new variety of apples requiring low chill introduced in Andhra Pradesh in Araku area are yielding good results and the same is being replicated in Adilabad in Telangana. This is part of the CSIR 800 project that addresses the real needs of the village communities using technology.

A new variety bacteria-resistant rice developed by the CCMB is being widely used in AP, Telangana and Karnataka for the last three years. It is now being introduced in Chattisgarh and Tamil Nadu. This variety is a boon to farmers as the produce can be reused as the seed for the next crop.

More varieties of Samba Masuri that can grow faster and withstand the gales apart from fighting the Yellow Borer insect are in the trial stages and they will be released in a year, Dr. Mishra said.

On the short-term research, he said a pregnancy test tool for animals has been developed that determines the pregnancy of animals with a small test immediately.