The CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has announced the launch of iHub or innovation hub here to provide space for start-up companies interested in medical and agriculture biotechnology on Friday.

CCMB Director Rakesh Mishra in a press release said that the iHub is housed in a five-storied building equipped with advanced laboratory technology for research and innovations. Already two firms have been signed up to start work and a few experts too have been appointed to mentor them.

The hub will facilitate application oriented research in association with bio-tech firms, hospitals and start ups. “For example, we are looking to develop technology to identify and isolate fetal cells in the blood of mothers to do pre-natal diagnosis,” said Dr. Mishra.

The CCMB will also be soon starting training programmes in areas of bio-informatics, forensic sciences and cell biology to generate industry-ready human resource, the release added.