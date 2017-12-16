CBIT leaves the fee hike to ‘wisdom of parents’

more-in

The Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) facing stiff opposition from students over the fee hike has said that it will not force any student to pay the enhanced fee and leaves it to the wisdom of the parents.

In a circular posted on its website, CBIT president V. Malakonda Reddy said that students can either pay the total enhanced fee or partially or if they wish to pay in instalments but will not be forced. With regard to candidates under fee reimbursement scheme the college will claim the same from the government under the due process of law.

Those who have taken admission under management quota with their JEE rank below 20,000 will be eligible for full 100% scholarship for the enhanced amount. The remaining in this category will get six months to pay the increased amount. The college will use the money collected from students under NRI category for the scholarships.

Dr. Reddy also assured that no student will be targeted and all will be treated equally whether they pay the fee fully or partially or don’t wish to pay. Their certificates after their graduation will not be retained in contravention to the circular issued now.