The College of Air Warfare (CAW) here hosted a ‘high tea’ by all Indian Air Force establishments in and around the twin cities to commemorate the IAF celebrating 84 years of glorious service to the national on October 8. From humble beginnings in October, 1932, it has grown to become the fourth largest Air Force in the world, and is globally acknowledged as a force to reckon with. Its history is replete with examples of valour in armed conflicts the nation has fought, said CAW Commandant Air Vice Marshal Upkarjit Singh.

Please Wait while comments are loading...