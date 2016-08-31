A cab driver allegedly tried to molest and rob a woman in the early hours of Tuesday under Rajendranagar police station limits. The incident took place at about 3.30 a.m., after the victim took the cab to purchase some medicines.

According to the Rajendranagar police, the victim, an air-hostess with a private airline, left home in the wee hours of Tuesday to purchase some medicines due to an emergency. “After she got into the cab, the driver took her to the outskirts where he tried to rape her,” said an official, and added that the accused later dropped her.

The driver, whom the police are on a lookout for, was identified after the victim provided details of the cab, said the official. “She could not call us immediately because the cab driver had taken away her mobile phone. The moment we were informed, we immediately helped her,” stated the official. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 376 (read with 511) of the IPC for rape and also Section 394 for robbery.