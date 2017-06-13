CARE Hospital gets invite from Ethiopia

more-in

A delegation of Ethiopian government which reached the city on June 11 held talks with CARE chain of hospitals to request them to start operations in Ethiopia. In principle, the hospital agreed to train Ethiopian doctors in tertiary care including surgeries.

While CARE management is also considering the option of setting up its off-shore hospital in the African country, the plan will take a few years to materialise due to costs involved, said Prof. Arun Tiwari who is associated in an advisory role with CARE Hospitals management level.

Mr. Tiwari is a former missile scientist of DRDO who developed India's first Coronary stent known as Kalam-Raju stent with Cardiologist Dr B Soma Raju of CARE Foundation.

CARE hospitals which has been treating African nationals who come to Hyderabad will be a good place for training Ethiopian doctors, Mr. Tiwari told The Hindu.

Ethiopian government which was represented by Alamu Sime, State Minister for Industries and Samuel Halala, Director-General of Industries expressed their interest in CARE because their country lacked advanced medical care. Many Ethiopian nationals come to Indian cities including New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad for treatment. “Instead of spending on medical tourism they want to spend on building up medical facilities and capabilities,” Prof. Tiwari said.

Most Ethiopians who come to Hyderabad are affluent, thereby making good health care the privilege of only a few nationals, he said.

He further stated that, “They want to rectify that disparity in medical care availability and help even lower strata of society with health care,”

Capability building in tertiary medical care would include training in surgeries, stent developments and cancer treatment. The measure would benefit economically backward Ethiopians who come to Hyderabad by taking loans because they needed critical care.

According to estimates of Ethiopian Ministry of Health, the country had spent over $ 30 million towards medical treatment abroad in 2012 alone. The Country has 130 public and 70 private hospitals. If the plan succeeds, CARE foundation and hospitals will be one of the pioneers from India to start a health facility in the African continent.

“Hospital chains do not venture out to Africa because costs are high and resources are scarce. But if Ethiopian government manages to train their doctors, CARE Hospitals could start operating there. This is a long-term plan,” Mr. Tiwari.

Mr. Tiwari had also attended the CARE's talk with Ethiopian delegation.

Ethiopian mission came to Hyderabad seeking primarily to seek support of institutes under Council of Scientific and Industrial Research in capability building.