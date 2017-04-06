Call to promote professional midwifery

more-in

The Dean of the Institute of Health Systems Dr. Prashant Mahapatra led speakers at a meeting on Sustainable Development Goals here on Thursday in underscoring the significance of promoting professional midwifery as a measure to promote better maternal health.

Dr.Mahapatra, who retired from the IAS, said such professionals played a major role in providing care and guidance to pregnant women. He called for introduction of a Bachelors programme in professional midwifery, a four year course on the lines of MBBS.

The former Special Chief Secretary to the Andhra Pradesh government also called for setting up of a Mid-Wifery Council. Professional midwifery in the country was yet to develop and often confused with village midwives. There were diploma courses in general nursing and midwifery, which basically were 75% nursing and 25% midwifery and auxiliary nurse midwifery. Whereas in several countries, there are 3-4 years programme in professional midwifery courses. The need was to introduce bachelors as well as Masters degrees in Midwifery.

Chief Programme Officer of National Health Mission, Telangana, Dr.G.Srinivasa Rao said professional midwifery should not be mandated as part of the healthcare initiatives.

The need to streamline the curriculum was also highlighted at the meeting, organised by trade and industry body FTAPCCI and All India Women’s Conference, Hyderabad, to monitor and review the SDGs.

Dr. Rao said the Telangana government is implementing various measures to reduce maternal mortality rate, including provision of free drugs and diagnostics, transportation and standardisation of labour rooms. The Special New Born Care Units were to expanded to the new districts, he added.

President of the Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ravindra Modi said the private sector had an important role in implementation of the SDGs, which consisted of 17 interconnected goals and 169 associated targeted areas.

AIWC Trustee Padma Kalpakkam Yechuri highlighted the activities of the organisation.