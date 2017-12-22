Call to nurture jointsmanship

more-in

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday stressed on the relevance of jointmanship in the armed forces and this can suitably be nurtured at tri-service organization like the College of Defence Management (CDM) so that it percolates at the functional level and develops the bottom-up approach.

Addressing the CDM where senior officers from the Army, Air Force and the Navy are attending a higher defence management course, he highlighted the importance of geopolitics and national interests in the formulation of National Security Strategy. Only through interaction and sharing of experience can one can move from education to knowledge, he said.

He hailed CDM as a leading centre of excellence in developing management thought optimising effectiveness of the armed forces for meeting challenges to the national security. Participants also included officers of armed forces of friendly foreign countries, a press release said.