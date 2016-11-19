Mahabubnagar district Collector D. Ronald Rose on Friday set in motion an action plan of making Nallonipalli of Hanwada mandal, open defecation-free in 48 hours.

He flagged off the drive in the presence of MLA V. Srininvas Goud (Mahabubnagar) and Alla Venkateswar Reddy (Devarakadra) and Joint Collector K. Sivakumar Naidu and Trainee Collector Gautham on Friday.

Of the total of 386 households in the village, only 52 of them had latrines, he said, adding that for the development of a village, the combined effort of the administration, youth, women, people’s representatives and voluntary action is required.