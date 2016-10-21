Call for Muslim unity to oppose UCC

In a seven-hour marathon public meeting to protest the move by the Centre to bring in a Uniform Civil Code, members of Muslim community, including religious and political leaders, used arguments from religion and Constitution to trash the step.

“This is not an issue about a law or divorce it is about our identity. We have to stand firm. We may be Sufis, Salafis, Bairalvi, Deobandi, Tabalighi or Shia but these differences should not lead to split in our ranks. The UCC is not for the well being of Muslim community but is part of the agenda of RSS and BJP to impose their views,” Hyderabad MP of All India Masjli Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi said in his 65-minute address that began past midnight at Darussalam near Nampally on Wednesday.

Using humour laced with wit, Mr Owaisi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his policies and statements including comparison of India with Pakistan and Israel.

“We are proud citizens of this country. We have nothing to do with Pakistan. Pakistan is not an example where masjids are being targeted and Shias are being slaughtered. You cannot compare Indian Muslims with those of Turkey, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. We are a democracy and 17 crore Muslims are legatees of people who fought during the 1857 battle for Independence,” said Mr. Owaisi.

Respect for women

While targeting UCC and the government’s steps in the direction, many of the speakers called for introspection about the way women are being treated. “If you bring tears in a woman's eyes. You will have to see tears in the eyes of your mother and your sisters. Respect women, if you have a misunderstanding with your wife have patience. If you don't like some things that your wife does, have patience to sort them out,” advised Mr Owaisi to the mostly male audience in the Darusalam grounds.

Among other speakers, Syed Nisar Husain Hyder Agha invoked the battle of Karbala to say that resisting UCC is akin to fighting an unjust ruler.

Asma Zehra and Sabiha Siddiqui of All India Muslim Personal Law Board addressed the meeting from behind purdah.

“If a man and woman cannot get along with each other, divorce is the easiest way out,” said Ms. Asma. “There are hundreds of other problems in the country. I wonder how is the government finding time to interfere in the issue of one community,” said Ms. Sabiha.